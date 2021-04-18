Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $644.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $485.01 and a one year high of $681.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $622.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

