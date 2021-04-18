Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

