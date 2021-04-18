Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.