Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.97 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.