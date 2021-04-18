Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

