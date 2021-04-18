Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

