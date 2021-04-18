Private Capital Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 203,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.25 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

