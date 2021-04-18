Private Capital Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

