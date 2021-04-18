Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prothena by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

