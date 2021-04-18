Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $97.95.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,898 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.