Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $58.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 684,797 shares of company stock worth $29,900,279.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $635,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

