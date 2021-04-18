PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after purchasing an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after acquiring an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

