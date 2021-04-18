PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. PumaPay has a market cap of $14.14 million and $1.29 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PumaPay has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

