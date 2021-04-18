PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PVH worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

