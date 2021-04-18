Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Raised by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

APO opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

