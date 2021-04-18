Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Reduced by Analyst

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $291.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $293.57.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.