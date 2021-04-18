Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Reduced by Analyst

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($7.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($6.55). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2021 earnings at ($10.90) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

