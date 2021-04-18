Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $736.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ducommun by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

