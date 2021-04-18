Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Apria, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of APR stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

