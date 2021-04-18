Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issued By Wedbush

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other UFP Industries news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

