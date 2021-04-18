Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Reduced by KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.54.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $168.94 and a 1-year high of $334.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

