Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Saia, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $242.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.67. Saia has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

