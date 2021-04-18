QASH Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. QASH has a total market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

