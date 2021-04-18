Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Reduced by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.27 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

