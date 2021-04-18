QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits Market Cap of $7.32 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $189,924.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.73 or 0.00677127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00087786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00038225 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

