Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071140 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

