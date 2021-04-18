QunQun (QUN) Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QunQun has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

