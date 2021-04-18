Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $53.71 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $53.71 million and $2.82 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.86 or 0.00437508 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

