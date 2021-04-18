Raymond James Raises XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.04.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $138.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

