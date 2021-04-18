Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

