RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

