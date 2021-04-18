RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.37 or 0.00676177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038913 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

