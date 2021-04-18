Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 15,137 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.