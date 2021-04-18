Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,739 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $206.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $140.10 and a 12 month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

