Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.90. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 9,258 shares traded.

REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Rekor Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.