Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

