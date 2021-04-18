Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $155,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.