Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.20

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 29119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

