Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 82,242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oracle were worth $139,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $78.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

