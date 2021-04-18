Reviewing Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Risk & Volatility

Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henderson Land Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henderson Land Development and INDUS Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.09 billion 7.12 $2.17 billion $0.39 11.64 INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.84 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Henderson Land Development and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Henderson Land Development.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Henderson Land Development on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

