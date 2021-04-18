RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of RH worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RH by 2,612.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Shares of RH opened at $634.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.33 and its 200-day moving average is $463.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

