Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Purchases 25,000 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 19,292 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,005.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 12,970 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $25,291.50.

On Thursday, April 1st, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,070.00.

IMH stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.23).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

