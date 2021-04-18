Rivetz Achieves Market Capitalization of $716,945.36 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $716,945.36 and $1,039.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00063933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00667873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00037501 BTC.

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

