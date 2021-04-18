Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 452.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

