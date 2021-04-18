Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 3,731 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

