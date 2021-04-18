Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,561 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $333.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.77. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.81.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.