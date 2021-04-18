Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 196 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

