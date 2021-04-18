Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,212 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.33 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

