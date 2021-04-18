Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 575 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $266.80 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

