Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,060 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.07 and a 12-month high of $276.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

